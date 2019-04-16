Rosella Murgia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Bangor, PA, she was a longtime resident of Midland Park. Before retiring, Rosella was a secretary at Lafayette College in Easton, PA, Aquarium Supply Company in Allendale and Superior Trademark, Inc. in Waldwick. She was a parishioner at Church of the Nativity in Midland Park. Rosella is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Louis. Devoted and caring mother of Ralph Murgia, John Murgia; Grace Murgia Musilek, her husband Joe, Diane Murgia and daughter-in-law Lynn Murgia; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Jenna), Elliot (Stephanie), Mary, Mark and her great granddaughter Josephine. She is preceded in death by her two sons: Lawrence and Robert Murgia; her grandson Michael and her sister Irene Barr. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until mass time at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ 07432. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Roseto, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in Rosella's memory may be made to the Church of the Nativity. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary