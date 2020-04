Rosemarie E. Licini, 89, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Roger A. Licini. Born September 30, 1930 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Naomi (Piovesan) Scotta. Rosemarie was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Allentown. Survivors: daughters, Donna M. Persing and her husband, Wayne, and Denise M. Martin and her husband, Larry; sons, Scott A. and his wife, Denise, and Roger A. and his wife, Diane; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Rosemarie was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Scotta. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the American Heart Association , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 in loving memory of Rosemarie.