Rosemarie E. Licini
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie E. Licini, 89, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Roger A. Licini. Born September 30, 1930 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Naomi (Piovesan) Scotta. Rosemarie was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Allentown. Survivors: daughters, Donna M. Persing and her husband, Wayne, and Denise M. Martin and her husband, Larry; sons, Scott A. and his wife, Denise, and Roger A. and his wife, Diane; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Rosemarie was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Scotta. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 in loving memory of Rosemarie.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
I remember Nonnie making us the best sandwiches after riding bikes outside of her house! She treated me as her own kiddo. My thoughts are with your family now.
Amanda
Friend
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved