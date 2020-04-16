Rosemarie E. Licini, 89, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Roger A. Licini. Born September 30, 1930 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Naomi (Piovesan) Scotta. Rosemarie was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Allentown. Survivors: daughters, Donna M. Persing and her husband, Wayne, and Denise M. Martin and her husband, Larry; sons, Scott A. and his wife, Denise, and Roger A. and his wife, Diane; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Rosemarie was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Scotta. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 in loving memory of Rosemarie.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.