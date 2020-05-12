Ruth C. Steiner, 93, formerly of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the wife of the late William R. Steiner, who passed in 2003.
Born in Bethlehem, Ruth was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Bastian) Mirth. She worked as a secretary for over 20 years for Dr. Richard Morgan, and then as a Tax Collector for Hanover Township. Ruth was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Sunday School program. She will be dearly missed by the Steiner family and her church family and friends.
Survivors: brother William Mirth; cousin Nellie Kemmerer; nephew William Mirth; dear friends Yvonne Frankenfield and Georgeann Bell. Ruth was predeceased by her brother, Harold Mirth.
Services: A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 14, at Fairview Cemetery on New Street in Bethlehem. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Born in Bethlehem, Ruth was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Bastian) Mirth. She worked as a secretary for over 20 years for Dr. Richard Morgan, and then as a Tax Collector for Hanover Township. Ruth was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Sunday School program. She will be dearly missed by the Steiner family and her church family and friends.
Survivors: brother William Mirth; cousin Nellie Kemmerer; nephew William Mirth; dear friends Yvonne Frankenfield and Georgeann Bell. Ruth was predeceased by her brother, Harold Mirth.
Services: A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 14, at Fairview Cemetery on New Street in Bethlehem. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.