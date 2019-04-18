Veronica A. "Ronnie" Bazik, 89, of Lansford, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Michael S. Bazik who passed away on Feb. 15, 2010. Born in Lansford, she was the daughter of the late Michael P. Serina and Caroline (Cech) Serina. She was a graduate of the former St. Ann's Catholic High School, Class of 1947. Ronnie had worked as a Reading Aide and Teaching Assistant at the former St. Michael's Parochial School in Lansford and then for a Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit pre-school class in Jim Thorpe, PA. She was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford having been very active as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Choir Member. She was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill. Ronnie is the current District President of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association's (FCSLA) Eastern PA Frances Jakabcin District, current President of local branches S140 and J46 of FCSLA and a former member of the FCSLA National Court of Appeals. She was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, former President of the Panther Valley Golden Agers Club and former President of the Panther Valley Daughters of Mary. Ronnie's family would like to recognize and give a special thank you to her care givers - the Nurses and Aides from In Home Referral and to her very special neighbors Mary and Mike Kennedy. Also, many thanks to her team of local "Angels" who helped her stay independent, the DePuy Family, Mike & Joan Suzadail, the Kamm's, Louise Dunstan, Pat McHugh, Mary Ellen Kleckner and Gwen Collevechio. Surviving is her Daughter, Carolyn Bazik of Reading; her Son, Michael Bazik and his wife Ann of Drexel Hill, PA; Grandchildren, Nicole Danise and her husband John of Gaithersburg, MD and Matthew Bazik and his wife Haylee of Sarasota, FL; a Great Grandson, Sean Danise; Brother, Frank Serina and his wife Ann of Fayetteville, PA; Sister, Mary O'Neill of Allentown, PA; Sister-in-law, Eleanor Zick and her husband George of Bethlehem; many Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by Brothers, Joseph, Cyril, Michael and Methodius; Sisters, Esther Giles and Sister Brenda MSC.Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12 Noon from St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Calling Hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Church. The Rosary Group will meet at the church at 9:30 a.m. to pray the rosary. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Skrabak-Parambo Funeral Home of Lansford. Online Condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary