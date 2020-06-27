Virginia E. Vogelsang, 91, of Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th & Chew St. Allentown, PA. She was born in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta (Zurlo) Marasco. She was the wife of the late John W. Vogelsang.
Virginia was employed as a cartographer in the real estate department at Bethlehem Steel and she retired from the former Mack Printing Company in Easton Pa. as a typist and proof reader.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Jayne Lilly and her companion Jeffrey Comer , sons, Jeffrey Vogelsang and wife Venetia, John Vogelsang. Grandchildren Russell Lilly, Keith Lilly, Dr. Michael Lilly and wife Barbara. Four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings Elizabeth, Albert, Anne, Mary and Anthony
Services: Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather and remember.
Memorial contributions may be made to : Center for Animal Health and Welfare 1165 Island Park Rd. Easton, Pa.18042. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 27, 2020.