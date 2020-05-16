William H. Heimbach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Heimbach, 73, of Topton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Barbara (Blose) Heimbach for the past 34 years. He was the son of the late Harvey C. and Catherine L. (Pyle) Heimbach. William worked as a steamfitter for 35 years at Local 420 and was part owner of Central Plumbing and Heating upon retiring in 2003. He was a member of many clubs and organizations, including Breinigsville and Macungie VFW, Alburtis Rod and Gun Club, the Rural Sportsman, and Wescosville Fire Company. William was an avid shuffleboard player and teacher, playing at least two times a week at various clubs, and was a fan of baseball.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, William is survived by his son, Jason, and his wife Donna; daughter, Jenna, wife of Chad Ellinger; sister, Gloria L., wife of Donald K. Kipp; brothers, Bruce P. , and his companion Maria, Robert K., and his wife Marjo; and his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, William J. Heimbach.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
He will be missed. Was a really great guy
Mary
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved