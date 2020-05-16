William H. Heimbach, 73, of Topton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Barbara (Blose) Heimbach for the past 34 years. He was the son of the late Harvey C. and Catherine L. (Pyle) Heimbach. William worked as a steamfitter for 35 years at Local 420 and was part owner of Central Plumbing and Heating upon retiring in 2003. He was a member of many clubs and organizations, including Breinigsville and Macungie VFW, Alburtis Rod and Gun Club, the Rural Sportsman, and Wescosville Fire Company. William was an avid shuffleboard player and teacher, playing at least two times a week at various clubs, and was a fan of baseball.



Survivors: In addition to his wife, William is survived by his son, Jason, and his wife Donna; daughter, Jenna, wife of Chad Ellinger; sister, Gloria L., wife of Donald K. Kipp; brothers, Bruce P. , and his companion Maria, Robert K., and his wife Marjo; and his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, William J. Heimbach.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home.



