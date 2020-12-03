1/1
William N. Moyer III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William N. Moyer, III, 85, of Zionsville, passed away December 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Blanche E. (Wilkerson) Moyer and they celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William N., Jr. and Lillian (Estes) Moyer. William (Bill) proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as a Systems Analyst Technician for 39 years at Bell Telephone of PA until his retirement in 1995. Bill loved all sports, especially baseball, where he played for the Navy while stationed in Puerto Rico, and later managed the Old Zionsville and Allentown Angels Tri-County baseball teams in the 80's. But his true love and passion was his family. Respected and admired by all, as the devoted patriarch of the family, his calm influence instilled the strong values and integrity into his children, grandchildren, and all those who knew and loved him that they will cherish and carry forever.

Survivors: Beloved Wife; Sons, William N. Moyer, IV and his wife, Shelley, Craig W. Moyer and his wife, Condoda; Daughter-In-Law, Amy Moyer, widow of Scott; Grandchildren, Tara, Kevin, William V, Jake, April, Kyle, and Ethan; Great-Grandchildren, Lydia and Jackson; Sister, Betty Jane Knittel.

Services: Public viewing will be held 10-11 AM Saturday, December 5 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by a private service and interment. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope For The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151 or to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved