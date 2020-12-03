William N. Moyer, III, 85, of Zionsville, passed away December 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Blanche E. (Wilkerson) Moyer and they celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William N., Jr. and Lillian (Estes) Moyer. William (Bill) proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as a Systems Analyst Technician for 39 years at Bell Telephone of PA until his retirement in 1995. Bill loved all sports, especially baseball, where he played for the Navy while stationed in Puerto Rico, and later managed the Old Zionsville and Allentown Angels Tri-County baseball teams in the 80's. But his true love and passion was his family. Respected and admired by all, as the devoted patriarch of the family, his calm influence instilled the strong values and integrity into his children, grandchildren, and all those who knew and loved him that they will cherish and carry forever.
Survivors: Beloved Wife; Sons, William N. Moyer, IV and his wife, Shelley, Craig W. Moyer and his wife, Condoda; Daughter-In-Law, Amy Moyer, widow of Scott; Grandchildren, Tara, Kevin, William V, Jake, April, Kyle, and Ethan; Great-Grandchildren, Lydia and Jackson; Sister, Betty Jane Knittel.
Services: Public viewing will be held 10-11 AM Saturday, December 5 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by a private service and interment. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope For The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151 or to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.