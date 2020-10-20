1/1
William V. Devlin
William V. DEVLIN, Jr., 45, of Genesee, PA, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born February 10, 1975, in Lansdale, he was the son of William V. and Mary E. Sharkey Devlin. He was employed as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. Bill was a social member of the Souderton American Legion and a road captain for the Legion Riders. He was an avid hunter. Bill enjoyed rides on his Harley Davidson and shouting "Send It" and rolling coal in a Kenworth. Surviving are: his parents, Bill and Mary Devlin of Genesee; his fiancée, Jennifer Fisher of Genesee; three daughters, Kelsey Devlin of Coopersburg, Kylia Devlin of Coopersburg, Dakota Devlin of Emmaus; a son, Daulton Devlin of Emmaus; two grandchildren, Addalynn Worley and Jaxson Willemet; and a brother, Brian (Alyson) Devlin of Souderton. Friends may call at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses on Saturday, October 24th from 12:00 – 2:00 PM, with a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Memorials may be made to Souderton American Legion, 353 North Main St., Souderton, PA 18964. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
