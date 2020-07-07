1/1
Abraham Gonzalez
1936 - 2020
Abraham Romero Gonzalez
December 12, 1936 ~ June 26, 2020
Abraham R. Gonzalez, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020, with family by his side. He was born December 12, 1936, in Jalisco, Mexico, to Abraham and Guadalupe (Romero) Gonzalez. He retired from Bright's Nursery, in Le Grand, after working many years as a Tractor Mechanic and Truck Driver. Abraham truly lived life through simple pleasures which included reading books, grafting trees, gardening, and spending time with his family. His desire for his family to live their best life came with many lectures about how important education is, to never give up, and to try to be just plain happy.
Abraham's granddaughter, Briana, said it best when she described him as "a forever student". Sorting through his vast collection of books, she loved seeing how his interests changed and jumped from one thing to another over the years. He had hundreds of books that ranged from physiology, to auto mechanic books, to English sentence structures, to history books, to folk art and photography, to political biographies, to books on shamanism and other religions, to gardening books. And that is only naming a few. He was on a constant quest for knowledge to the very end.
Abraham is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sonia Gonzalez; son, Carlos (Esperanza) Gonzalez; daughters, Xochitl (Lorance) Garcia, Sandra (Alex) Ruiz, and Marlyn (Angel) Gonzalez; granddaughters, Jackie, Briana, Lilyan, Araceli, and Serena; grandsons, Xavier, A.J., Troy, and Isaac; great-grandson, Alden.
A Rosary will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at St. Patrick's Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced. A Church Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the current mandate of social distancing, we will not be having a gathering. We ask that you please be safe and wear a face covering.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Karen Warner
July 6, 2020
I sorry for your loss descanse en paz
Juan c cardenas
Friend
July 5, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Esperanza Gonzalez
