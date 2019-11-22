Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Rosary 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM St Joseph's Catholic Church 1621 Center Avenue Los Banos , CA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Joseph's Catholic Church 1621 Center Avenue Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Sep 8, 1922 - Nov 8, 2019

Albert H Biel, 97, the oldest living

Bert's family often went to his father's family ranch on Eylar Mountain, south of Livermore, for weekends and vacations. New Year's Eve, 1940, he went with a friend to the neighboring Gerber Ranch's party and met Claire Lynch, a fellow San Jose resident who was also visiting the Gerbers. The two were married in San Jose on April 11, 1942. Bert was drafted a few months later, inducted into the army on December 9, 1942 in San Jose, and was sent for training as a pilot. He received his wings at Seymour, Indiana on December 23, 1943, and, after further training in B-24 Liberator bombers, was ordered to the 453rd Bomb Group of the 2nd Air Division of the 8th Air Force stationed at Old Buckenham, (near Norwich) England. He flew 35 missions over France and Germany, his last on March 1, 1945. The most memorable was on November 21, 1944 when his plane was hit by flak doing damage to the tail, the right rudder and destroying the fuel cell on the right wing. For his heroic flying and getting his plane and crew safely back across the English Channel to his base, Bert received the Distinguished Flying Cross, and was promoted to 1st Lieutenant. Bert found out that his first child, daughter Irene, was born in San Jose the same day. On March 3, 1945, he was told that he would be heading home, and was discharged at the Separation Center, Camp Beale, (near Wheatland), California on June 14, 1945. His certificate of service states that he participated in the campaigns of Northern France, Germany, and Ardennes. He received decorations and citations of the European African Middle Eastern Theatre Service Medal with 3

After the war, Bert, Claire, and daughter moved to the Biel Ranch on Mines Road south of Livermore where Albert worked for his uncle. A second daughter, Christine, arrived. In 1948, Bert was offered a job working for Claire's grandmother, Clara Waggoner. Bert and family moved to her ranch near Los Banos on Pioneer Road. In time, Bert was offered a job as a carpenter by Ted Falasco. He became a foreman for the company, overseeing construction of many homes, offices, schools, and buildings in the area. Biel also built his own home on Idaho Avenue to accommodate his growing family (daughters Barbara and Rosemary joined the family). The last project completed, before retiring after 30+ years from T Falasco, Inc., was the parish hall at Our Lady of Fatima School where he was honored for his military service at its Veterans Day Program the morning of Nov. 8, the day he passed away.

Bert took an active interest in his adopted community and became a volunteer

He and Claire divided their time between the Biel Ranch on weekends and life in Los Banos. After retirement, Bert became a full-time rancher, running cattle with his daughter Rosemary doing business as Biel Cattle Partners. Claire continued working as a library technician for the Los Banos Unified School District during the week, visiting their cabin on weekends. After Claire retired, and Bert sold the cattle, the routine didn't change. He was a past-president of Biel Properties, Inc., served on its board of directors, and was always willing to share his knowledge with those who asked.

In 1981 Bert joined the Second Air Division Association, and also the 453rd Bomb Group Association. He and Claire attended many annual reunions across the United States and in England. He served as secretary of the 453rd BG for ten years, and, when he retired from the position, was recognized for his service to his fellow veterans.

A member of St Joseph's Catholic Church, a life member of VFW Post 2487, and a life time member of the United Carpenters and Joiners Local 152, he also belonged to the American Legion Post 0166, Los Banos Volunteer Fire Department (retired), the Heritage League of the 2nd Air Division (USAAF), 8th Air Force Historical Society, the California Farm Bureau, and Los Banos Golden Age Club.

His family would like to thank Bernadette Pimentel, Nancy Rivas Scaggs, and Paul Crespo for their devoted care and assistance during this last year.

Bert was preceded in death by Claire Lynch Biel, his wife of 76 years, his daughter Christine Argentieri, grandson Morgan Argentieri, son-in-laws Craig Lighty and Keith Hurner, grandson-in-law Jay Derbidge, and his brother Terrance J Biel. He is survived by his daughters Irene Hurner, Barbara Mello (Tom), Rose Biel Lighty, and son-in-law Sam Argentieri, grandchildren Phillip (Diane) and Gregory Hurner, Gretchen Derbidge, Michael (Amy), Patrick, Matthew (Melinda), and Andrew Argentieri, Amanda (Randy) Bourbon, Aaron (Brooke) and Eric (Rachelle) Mello, and Sarah Silva, 22 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Marjorie LeDonne.

The Rosary will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1621 Center Avenue, Los Banos on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass celebrating Bert's life at 11:00 a.m. Share your written stories of remembrance to be included in a memory book. Donations in his memory may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima School, 1625 Center Avenue, Los Banos, CA, 93635, or Heritage League of the Second Air Division (USAAF), 682 Slade Ave., Elgin, IL 60120. Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

