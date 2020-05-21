Anita L. Santos HamiltonApril 19, 1935 – March 9, 2020The family of Anita Hamilton regrets that the Celebration of Life planned for June 28, 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID19 concerns. We are asking that donations in her honor be sent to the Hopeton/St. John's Day Festa Committee at P.O. Box 126 Snelling, CA 95369 To be notified of a future memorial event, please contact Elizabeth Hamilton Graff at Liz.Hamilton1000@gmail.com or 530-344-2713