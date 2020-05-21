Anita L. Santos Hamilton
1935 - 2020
Anita L. Santos Hamilton
April 19, 1935 – March 9, 2020
The family of Anita Hamilton regrets that the Celebration of Life planned for June 28, 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID19 concerns. We are asking that donations in her honor be sent to the Hopeton/St. John's Day Festa Committee at P.O. Box 126 Snelling, CA 95369 To be notified of a future memorial event, please contact Elizabeth Hamilton Graff at Liz.Hamilton1000@gmail.com or 530-344-2713
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on May 21, 2020.
