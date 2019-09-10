Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolene Moore

JAN 31, 1930 - SEP 5, 2019

Carolene Moore was born on January 31, 1930 in Galena, KS to Carrol W. Olson and Genell. Phipps. She passed away on September 5, 2019 in Fresno, CA. She moved from her native Kansas to California as a teen. She has lived in Modesto, Madera and later Merced where she resided for the rest of her life.

Carolene was a member of the Olive East Seventh Day Adventist Church. She attended Loma Linda College in Riverside CA in 1948 and Modesto Secretarial School in 1949. In April of 1949 she married Finley Moore and they spent 59 years together. Finley passed away in October 30, 2008.

Carolene worked for Cleveland Outdoor Advertising for over 30 years as a bookkeeper and moved up to management. Additionally, she volunteered as Secretary/

Treasurer for over 50 years at the Olive East SDA Church. She loved life and was known for her keen sense of humor and kindness.

Carolene is survived by her daughter Nanci Moore and her partner Mario Fox of Fresno; daughter in law Emma Clardy (Moore) of Texas, grandson Brent Root of Tulare, his wife Erica and their three children Tyler, Dillon, and Breanna, grandson Ryan Root of Hughson, his wife Krista and their two children Joshua and Faith, granddaughter Amanda Tenison of Fresno, her husband Ryan and their two daughters Emma and Finley, granddaughter Karley Moore of San Antonio, Texas and her son Connor, granddaughter Buffy McCaffrey of San Antonio Texas, her husband John and daughter McKayla.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced CA. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 am also at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home with Interment following at Merced District Cemetery, Merced, Ca.

www.cvobituaries.com





