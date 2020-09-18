Dana Adrien Fredrickson
April 4, 1976 - August 30, 2020
On August 30th, 2020 Dana Adrien Fredrickson passed away. He leaves behind many loved ones including his wife, Barbara, his daughter, Tiffany, son-in-law, Alejandro Casas, and his daughter Maryanne. His passing is grieved by many including his Grandma Bobbie, Uncle Eric, Aunt Lorrie (Grass Valley), his cousin Erica (Merced), his siblings Michael, David, Alex, Dolly, and Janet, as well as many more cousins and extended family members.
Dana was born on April 4th, 1976 to Dana Alan Fredrickson and Julie Neil. He was raised by his grandfather, Philip Fredrickson and was proud to be the grandson of Rex Neil, all preceding him in death.
Grandma Bobbie raised Dana and in the last year he was determined to provide care to her as she did for him throughout his life.
In his youth, Dana played water polo and was a competitive swimmer which led to one of his greatest joys, watching his daughters play the sports he loved. Dana was at one time an avid card player, with many dear friends from Poker Flats.
Dana's chosen family included lifelong friendships with Ronny Henri, Billy Day, James Healey, Philip Vaughn and Branden Asher (and many more) who he shared the passion of hunting, fishing, watching football, working on the "fun" vehicles, and "mudding" as a member of a four wheel drive club. Dana never left a friend behind, was always there when called upon, lending a hand wherever he could. A special thank you to these guys and their families for all the memories and always being there for Dana and his family.
Dana was baptized into the Kingdom of God by his Grandfather Philip Fredrickson and was a member of the Church of Christ. Life was not always easy but Dana found solace and comfort in his belief in God and reading his bible. Dana was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, where he became an active participant, making many friends, while following his goal to help as many people as he could. If you need help and want to change your life please go to AA.org
.
Services will be announced at a later date to join together and share a lifetime of memories. www.cvobituaries.com