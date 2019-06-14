Edward Louis Mello
Nov 23, 1940 - June 2, 2019
Eddie was born & raised in Los Banos, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents Joe & Irma (Correia) Mello, siblings; Joe, Manuel, Frank, John, Danny, Irma Mello, Mary Brito, Alice & Dolores Brazil. Survived by sister Lorraine Berryessa, his wife Linda Mello of 48 years, daughter Michelle (Michael) Taylor, daughter Kimberley (Terry) Fisher, & granddaughters Tiffany, Ashley, Salley & Jenny & great-grandsons Dylan, Blake, Coda & Cayson. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews & loved ones. Eddie was known as a dedicated & hard worker in the agricultural field. He was a devoted family man who showed his love for all through his kind acts, compassion, helping others & forgiving ways. He was loved by many & a friend to all. Eddie passed on June 2, 2019 in Modesto, CA. He will be forever loved & missed.
Celebration of Life, Sat, June 22, 2019 at 1pm at PeaSoup Anderson in Santa Nella, CA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Zelle 209-617-2935.
Published in Merced Sun Star from June 14 to June 15, 2019