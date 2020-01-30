Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Andre Slaton. View Sign Service Information Christian Life Ctr 650 E Olive Ave Merced, CA 95340 Funeral service 1:00 PM Christian Life Center 650 E. Olive Ave. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Andre Slaton

May 11, 1959 - Jan 23, 2020

Gary Andre Slaton passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Queens Hospital in Jamaica Queens, NY, after a long illness. He was 60 years old.



Gary was born May 11, 1959 in Merced, CA, to the late Joyce V. (Bass) Slaton and the late Walter John Slaton. He was a very knowledgeable and enthusiastic grocer. He worked for many years in positions of responsibility for Modesto-based Lucky Stores Inc. He retired as an Assistant Manager in the Merced area.



Gary attended Weaver Elementary and Middle School and was a 1977 graduate of Merced High School. He went on to attend Merced Junior College.

Gary was a gentle giant with an infectious laugh and was fiercely loyal to his family. He was kind, loving and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger. He was artistic, creative and enjoyed cooking, listening to music and singing.



Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Bruce Slaton, his parents, Walter John and Joyce Veatrice (Bass) Slaton, his sister, Michelle Kimberly Slaton and his niece, Rochelle Slaton McLee.



He leaves to mourn, his brother Perry Wayne Slaton (Elizabeth) of Richmond, CA, his sister, Melanie Slaton-Holden (Benjamin) of Midland, GA, his sister-in-law, Lillian Annette Slaton of Merced, CA, his nephews, Jeffery Bruce Slaton of Merced, CA, Tyrone Darnell Slaton of Sacramento, CA, Reginald Scott Slaton of Las Vegas, NV, nieces Lesley Slaton Brown (George) of Morgan Hill, CA, Joy Lorine Holden of Cambridge, MA, and Seleah Slaton of Clovis, CA, and a host of additional cousins, aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday February 1, 2020 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave., Merced, CA 95340. A repast will follow immediately.



Pastor Caesar Johnson of Christian Life Center will officiate the Homecoming Service. Gary wished to be cremated and have his ashes spread in the Yosemite National Forest.



