Ivana Irene Salmans
June 15, 1948 - March 3, 2020
Ivana Irene Salmans, 71, of Russellville, AR, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The daughter of Clyde and Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Rogers, she was born June 15, 1948, in Merced, CA.
Ivana and her late husband, John, were passionate about volunteerism. They received the Volunteers of the Year Award from the Norfolk Veterans Home in Nebraska, and they both worked closely with Stephanie's Miracle In Loving Ecline (SMILE), an organization that specializes in horseback therapy for handicapped children. Ivana was very civic-minded and community-oriented, volunteering often with the and caring for animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 29 years, John Ernest Salmans, Jr.; and a grandson, Shane Jones. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Kalik of Oregon City, OR; and Samantha McDonald (Gary) of Walla-Walla, WA; her son, Scott Charles Brown of Riverside, CA; a granddaughter, Shelby Conway; numerous other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 15, 2020