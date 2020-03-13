John Francis Ginthner Jr.
John Francis Ginthner Jr, recently of Rogers, Ark and longtime resident of Los Banos, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1941 in Pennsylvania to the late Helen and John Francis Ginthner Sr. John was also preceded by a brother, Joe Ginthner; a son, Joey Ginthner; and a grandson, Brandon Ginthner. He proudly served his country in the US Navy, was a life-long Catholic, and a member of the Elks and the Moose Lodges. John enjoyed hunting and he enjoyed his work, but after both he enjoyed an ice-cold beer! Although briefly a Greyhound bus driver, upon arrival in California he began a career as a printer, producing TV Guide and National Enquirer, from which he retired. Mr. Ginthner is survived by his daughters, Alyssa Manuel (Jasper Cook) of Garfield, Michelle and Danielle Ginthner of Calif. and Heidi Klokus of Penn.; his sons, Eric and Johnny Ginthner of Penn.; his grandchildren, Ashley Rhuems, Jessica Rice, Daika and Natco Martinez; great-grandchildren, Brentley Rice, Kylie Deady, Emberley and Lilly Rhuems; numerous extended family members and dear friends.
Services were held Thursday, March 12 in the Chapel of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark and interment was in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark. www.RollinsFuneral.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 13, 2020