Kunie Brown
1927 - 2020
Kunie, Brown
November 20, 1927-September 1, 2020
Kunie Maya Brown, a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on September 1, 2020, in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was a long-time resident of Atwater, CA. moving to live with her daughter after the death of her husband, Harold Brown, in 2015. Kunie was born in Nagasaki, Japan, but grew up in Fukuoka. She was a certified instructor for cake decorating, flower arranging, doll and dress making. Kunie served 19 years as a nurse's aide helping the elderly. She loved working in her garden and had a green thumb that could bring back any dying plant or flower. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Moreland (Glenwood Springs, CO), and Debbie Johnston (Stuart, Florida), her sister, 96-year old Chieko Kadota (Fukuoka, Japan) and granddaughter, Katelan Moreland (Glenwood Springs, CO.). Kunie was laid to rest with her husband at the San Joaquin Veteran's Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
