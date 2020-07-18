Manuel B. VieiraJune 24, 1950-July 3, 2020Manuel B. Vieira, age 70, of Brentwood, California, was born June 24, 1950 in Santo Antão, São Jorge, Azores, to Manuel Vieira and Maria Bettencourt Brasil. After a week-long fight with COVID-19 he entered into rest on Friday, July 3, 2020.After serving in the Portuguese military, Manuel immigrated to California, settling in the Central Valley where he went to work as a milker. He worked in the dairy industry for almost 10 years before deciding to start his own dairy. During this time, he had his first child, Christina, who would become daddy's little girl. In 1986 he returned to the first dairy he worked on in El Nido and started his own dairy. In 1990, he moved to Merced to expand. There he would have his second child, his son Jason, who loved to spend time with his dad on the dairy. Manuel eventually left the dairy business in 1996. This change would result in him building his own landscaping business that he owned and operated until the day of death and marrying his wife of 17 years, Deolinda.As Manuel grew older, he learned to enjoy life in a different way. He loved to socialize with his friends, cook, help at various festas, work in his garden, play solitaire on the computer and of course, make wine and aguardente (Portuguese moonshine). He loved all things São Jorge, but mostly the cheese.Manuel and his wife Deolinda were committee members at Oakley Holy Ghost (where they also served as president for multiple years), Lady of Fatima-Antioch, IPFES Holy Ghost Tracy, and IDES Rio Vista. He also helped doing whatever he could at various festas including those in Fort Bragg and Our Lady of Fatima Tracy. Fort Bragg was one of his favorite places to visit, so he always looked forward to festa time there.Manuel is survived by his wife, Maria Deolinda Vieira of Brentwood, daughter Christina Beckstead (Spencer) of Atwater, son Jason Manuel Vieira of Atwater, step-daughters Ana Lira (Manuel) of Antioch, Angela Mendoza (Byron) of Antioch, and Deolinda Rosa (David) of Lodi, brother Jose Ricardo Vieira of Santo Antão, São Jorge, sister Maria dos Santos Oliveira of Merced, uncle João Bettencourt of Santo Antão, São Jorge and uncle Adelor Bettencourt of Ribeira Seca, São Jorge . Manuel B. Vieira also leaves behind nieces and nephews in California, Oregon, Texas, São Jorge and São Miguel, seven step-grandchildren and many cousins and relatives.He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Maria Bettencourt Vieira, his sister Maria de Jesus Vieira, his brother Antonio Vieira, his niece Rosa Texeira and several aunts and uncles.A visitation for Manuel will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service, 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California.A Recitation of the Rosary followed by Funeral Mass will occur at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 2602 S. Walnut Road, Turlock, California. Private graveside services to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced, California.