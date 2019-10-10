Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael J. Ruiz

May 20, 1976 - September 28, 2019

Michael was born on May 20, 1976 in Merced, Ca. He passed away on 9/28/19 at the age of 43. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Jennifer Ruiz, children Alyssa, Valerie, & Emma Ruiz, grandmother Vermell Yates "Mema", parents Wanda & Luis Ruiz, brother Chris Ruiz Sr. He was preceded in death by grandfathers Clayton Walters & Joseph Yates, and brother Bobby Ruiz Sr.

Michael was strong, intelligent, kind, and funny. He loved playing practical jokes on others. He was a Jeff Gordon and 49'ers fan. He was the proud owner of a Chevy. He loved his truck and had many memories including winning burn out contests. He could build or fix anything, he enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. He was a talented mechanic. He helped as a pit crew member with many of the race car drivers at Merced Speedway in the street stock & modified division and helped many friends with their car troubles anytime. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and ice-cold beer. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, which he built into his own business doing what he loved every day. He would not only take care of cutting the grass, but he could also build a fence, install or fix sprinkler systems, and any other miscellaneous items upon request.

He was a coach and board member at Atwater Youth & Competitive Soccer where he volunteered many years of his life because he believed in giving back to his community. He invested time in today's younger generation to help them build the skills to succeed in life. He was very competitive and did not like to lose.

Michael could be found helping elderly people out of the goodness of his heart often. If he saw an elderly person struggling he would stop his car and help them without question. He had a heart of gold. If he was at a restaurant, he would pick a couple and pay for their meal then leave without them knowing. Michael's favorite holiday was the Fourth of July. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and cooking for others.

Words can't express how much he loved his children. This is the one thing he was most proud of, they brought him the most joy. There are too many amazing memories to mention.

Michael lived full throttle with one foot over the line his whole life. He was one of a kind and will be unforgettable. You can't tell a story about Michael without laughing or smiling. If you look up the definition of FRIEND in the dictionary you will find the name: Michael Ruiz. Some people come into our lives and change it forever. He will always have a place in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held on 10/12/19 at 11 am at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, Ca. Followed by a burial at Winton Cemetery in Winton, Ca. With a gathering to follow at Henderson Park in Snelling, CA. Please bring your memories and a potluck dish, dessert, or drinks to share.

The Ruiz family would like to thank everyone for all the love & support during this difficult time.

www.cvobituaries.com





Michael J. RuizMay 20, 1976 - September 28, 2019Michael was born on May 20, 1976 in Merced, Ca. He passed away on 9/28/19 at the age of 43. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Jennifer Ruiz, children Alyssa, Valerie, & Emma Ruiz, grandmother Vermell Yates "Mema", parents Wanda & Luis Ruiz, brother Chris Ruiz Sr. He was preceded in death by grandfathers Clayton Walters & Joseph Yates, and brother Bobby Ruiz Sr.Michael was strong, intelligent, kind, and funny. He loved playing practical jokes on others. He was a Jeff Gordon and 49'ers fan. He was the proud owner of a Chevy. He loved his truck and had many memories including winning burn out contests. He could build or fix anything, he enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. He was a talented mechanic. He helped as a pit crew member with many of the race car drivers at Merced Speedway in the street stock & modified division and helped many friends with their car troubles anytime. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and ice-cold beer. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, which he built into his own business doing what he loved every day. He would not only take care of cutting the grass, but he could also build a fence, install or fix sprinkler systems, and any other miscellaneous items upon request.He was a coach and board member at Atwater Youth & Competitive Soccer where he volunteered many years of his life because he believed in giving back to his community. He invested time in today's younger generation to help them build the skills to succeed in life. He was very competitive and did not like to lose.Michael could be found helping elderly people out of the goodness of his heart often. If he saw an elderly person struggling he would stop his car and help them without question. He had a heart of gold. If he was at a restaurant, he would pick a couple and pay for their meal then leave without them knowing. Michael's favorite holiday was the Fourth of July. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and cooking for others.Words can't express how much he loved his children. This is the one thing he was most proud of, they brought him the most joy. There are too many amazing memories to mention.Michael lived full throttle with one foot over the line his whole life. He was one of a kind and will be unforgettable. You can't tell a story about Michael without laughing or smiling. If you look up the definition of FRIEND in the dictionary you will find the name: Michael Ruiz. Some people come into our lives and change it forever. He will always have a place in our hearts.A Celebration of Life will be held on 10/12/19 at 11 am at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, Ca. Followed by a burial at Winton Cemetery in Winton, Ca. With a gathering to follow at Henderson Park in Snelling, CA. Please bring your memories and a potluck dish, dessert, or drinks to share.The Ruiz family would like to thank everyone for all the love & support during this difficult time. Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close