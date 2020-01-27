Rito V. Carlos was born on June 21, 1936 in Zacatecas Mexico. He worked as a boiler attendant for 36 years and was employed by Teasdale Foods in Atwater CA until his retirement in 2008. Rito lived in Merced County, Atwater for 60 Years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonardo and Soledad Carlos, brother Tony Carlos, and sister Lupe Avelar.
Rito is survived by his wife Esperanza Carlos, his sister Josefa Carlos, his son Tony Carlos (Emma); daughter Linda Davidson (William); 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Rito enjoyed barbequing with family and friends and loved watching his favorite teams the Dodgers and the Rams. He also enjoyed music, and loved going to Mariachi festivals, but most of all what brought Rito the most joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
A special thank you to the people at Franciscan Convalescent Hospital for the years of care, understanding and accommodations provided to Rito and his family and to Bristol Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm with a Rosary starting at 6pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Atwater with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The at www.act.alz.org
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 27, 2020