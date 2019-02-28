Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RoseMarie Austin

June 29, 1935 - February 20, 2019

RoseMarie Austin, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Mariposa, CA. Born on her grandmother's ranch in Livingston, she was a 5th generation Central California resident, and a, 57 year Madera County resident. Graduating from Merced High School in 1953, RoseMarie began her 45, year career as a legal secretary with W. Treadwell, Esq. in Merced and assisted Judge Corcoran of Mariposa with the 1954 Courthouse Centennial. She worked for Judge D. Scott of Firebaugh, J. Telles, Esq. of Dos Palos, and retired after over 30 years as private secretary to Thomas Caswell of Caswell, Bell and Sullivan, Fresno. She was co-founder/owner and financial officer of Ag and Industrial Supply and Firebaugh Ag Supply. RoseMarie was a member of Madera American Legion Post 11, Tin Can Sailors and USS Saint Paul Association. She was proud of her Azorean and California pioneer heritage and enjoyed camping, square dancing, sewing and reading.



RoseMarie was preceded by her high school sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Thomas Austin, brother, Jack Bennett of Perris, and son Joseph.



She is survived by sisters Audrey Maddalena of Oakdale, Peggy Merritt of Atwater, Francine Bond of Montana and Patty Giesbrecht of Merced, son, Honorable Brian Austin of Madera, daughters, Sally Austin and Dianne Austin, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Celebration of Life is Sunday, March 3, 2019 11:30 a.m. at Madera



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Madera American Legion Post 11, VFW Post 1981 or a .

www.cvobituaries.com





RoseMarie AustinJune 29, 1935 - February 20, 2019RoseMarie Austin, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Mariposa, CA. Born on her grandmother's ranch in Livingston, she was a 5th generation Central California resident, and a, 57 year Madera County resident. Graduating from Merced High School in 1953, RoseMarie began her 45, year career as a legal secretary with W. Treadwell, Esq. in Merced and assisted Judge Corcoran of Mariposa with the 1954 Courthouse Centennial. She worked for Judge D. Scott of Firebaugh, J. Telles, Esq. of Dos Palos, and retired after over 30 years as private secretary to Thomas Caswell of Caswell, Bell and Sullivan, Fresno. She was co-founder/owner and financial officer of Ag and Industrial Supply and Firebaugh Ag Supply. RoseMarie was a member of Madera American Legion Post 11, Tin Can Sailors and USS Saint Paul Association. She was proud of her Azorean and California pioneer heritage and enjoyed camping, square dancing, sewing and reading.RoseMarie was preceded by her high school sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Thomas Austin, brother, Jack Bennett of Perris, and son Joseph.She is survived by sisters Audrey Maddalena of Oakdale, Peggy Merritt of Atwater, Francine Bond of Montana and Patty Giesbrecht of Merced, son, Honorable Brian Austin of Madera, daughters, Sally Austin and Dianne Austin, 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.Celebration of Life is Sunday, March 3, 2019 11:30 a.m. at Madera Elks Lodge , 112 W. 6th St. and burial is at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:30 P.M.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Madera American Legion Post 11, VFW Post 1981 or a . Funeral Home Jay Chapel Funeral Directors

1121 Roberts Avenue

Madera , CA 93637

(559) 674-8814 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations