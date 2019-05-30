Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherri Cotterel Giesbrecht. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Church of God Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sherri Cotterell Giesbrecht

May 23, 1953 - January 1, 2019

Sherri Cotterell Giesbrecht passed away peacefully on 1/1/2019 in Williams Lake, British Columbia Canada at the age of 65.

Sherri is survived by her mother, Dorothy Johnston; husband, Brian Cotterell; children, Ryan and Roger Giesbrecht, Rachel Spoonemoore, Kyle, Callie and Travis Cotterel; Grandchildren, Emily Giesbrecht, Katheryn Spoonemore, Trystan and Nicholas Giesbrecht, Tryson and Lauder Cotterell; sibling, William "Bill" Johnston. She is preceded in death by husband Roger Giesbrecht Sr; father Douglas Johnston; and sister Kathi Troncoso.

Sherri was born on 5/23/1953 in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada to Douglas and Dorothy Johnston. After moving to Atwater, CA, Sherri began working for Foster Farms in quality control. There she met Roger Giesbrecht and married in 1981. The couple welcomed 2 children, Ryan in 1981 and Rachel in 1984 into their home along with Roger's first son Roger Jr. After the passing of her husband Roger Sr in 2003, Sherri moved to Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada in 2006. She remarried to Brian Cotterell, a long-time friend.

Sherri was active with the Girl Scouts and was a leader for many years in Atwater. She also taught and later became the assistant director at Fruitland Christian Preschool until 2006. She was passionate about young kids and teaching them.

A celebration is scheduled for 6/1/2019 at the First Church of God in Atwater, CA at 1 PM with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sherri's life.

