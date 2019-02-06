Steven Feist
March 1960- February 2019
Steve passed away at home surrounded by his loving family.Steve in survived by his parents,Gene and Madeline Feist,brothers Mark(Robin)Feist,David (Noelle) Feist, sister Judy(Skip)Nash,Nephews Dustin Spence,Wyatt Spence,Niece Vanessa Feist, greatneice Adelyn Spence.Steve was a loving son/brother. He loved nature, took long drives,he grew a garden every year with the best tomatoes.He took care of the lawn and saw to all the repairs at home and cars. He was a good friend and took care of his longtime girlfriend Michelle who proceded his death on December15,2018. Thank you Bristol Hospice for your care and concern during his final days. Per his request no services are planned. Prayers are welcome for Steve and his Family. Thank you, The Feist Family.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 6, 2019