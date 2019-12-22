Thomas Mario Rodriguez
Dec 21, 1949 - Dec 9, 2019
Thomas Mario Rodriguez was born on December 21, 1949 in Merced, California and passed away December 9, 2019 in Merced, at the age of 69.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, listening to oldies, and loved gardening.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Nieves and Angie Rodriguez, and his son Philip Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Rodriguez, his children: Thomas Mario Rodriguez, Jr (Tarie) and Frank Nieves Rodriguez (Linda), his grandchildren: Vivian Rodriguez, Philip Rodriguez, Tony Rodriguez, and Jenny Rodriguez. He is further survived by grandchildren: Alexis Rodriguez, Ashely Rodriguez, Moses, Juan, and Savannah, and also two great-grandchildren Joel and Benji; his brother, Julian Rodriguez and sisters Hortencia Rodriguez and Victoria V.
Visitation and viewing for Thomas will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Le Grand Apostolic Church in Le Grand, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 22, 2019