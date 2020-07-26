1/1
Adeline Randazzo
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline Randazzo
January 26, 1926-July 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Slipped into the hands of our Lord during her sleep with her son Joe and his family by her side on Saturday, July 4, Born in Watsonville, CA to Antonio and Frances Telles. Predeceased by her parents, Uncle John, sister Marjorie as well as her husband San Jose Councilman and Attorney Thomas J. Randazzo. He is in the SCU baseball hall of fame, played semi-pro and pro baseball. He played with both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. As head of the SCC republican party he consulted with Pres. Hoover at his home in Stanford. He was the secretary of the local draft board and a Senate resolution memorialized his life of achievements. She is survived by her sons Thomas and Joseph, daughters-in-law Lisa and Jeannine, grandchildren Thomas (Stephanie), Erin (Joseph), Danna (Harry), Joseph (Sheryl), Gina (Michael), James (Melissa), Jennifer (Zachary) and great-grandchildren Jasmine, Gio, Ava, Jimmy, Joseph ll, Zelda, Jeremy, Juliet, Cooper, Duke and Mia.
Adeline attended Watsonville High School, Heald Business School where she later taught and Radcliffe. She came to San Jose in 1944 and later became a legal secretary and married her boss. She loved the law. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family so much and enjoyed smiles, laughter, plenty of hugs, kisses and listening to their adventures. She was always very supportive. She was warm, kind and generous and always had a hug and a "hello darling" for friends and family. A bright light in the life of so many she will be sorrowfully missed yet well wished for her adventure of eternal life with our Lord. She possessed a strong Catholic faith that was her life as she lived it. She was a member of the St. Joseph's, Bellarmine College Preparatory and Santa Clara University mother's guilds. May we all be blessed until we are joined in Heaven. Love You.


View the online memorial for Adeline Randazzo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved