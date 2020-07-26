Adeline RandazzoJanuary 26, 1926-July 4, 2020Resident of San JoseSlipped into the hands of our Lord during her sleep with her son Joe and his family by her side on Saturday, July 4, Born in Watsonville, CA to Antonio and Frances Telles. Predeceased by her parents, Uncle John, sister Marjorie as well as her husband San Jose Councilman and Attorney Thomas J. Randazzo. He is in the SCU baseball hall of fame, played semi-pro and pro baseball. He played with both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. As head of the SCC republican party he consulted with Pres. Hoover at his home in Stanford. He was the secretary of the local draft board and a Senate resolution memorialized his life of achievements. She is survived by her sons Thomas and Joseph, daughters-in-law Lisa and Jeannine, grandchildren Thomas (Stephanie), Erin (Joseph), Danna (Harry), Joseph (Sheryl), Gina (Michael), James (Melissa), Jennifer (Zachary) and great-grandchildren Jasmine, Gio, Ava, Jimmy, Joseph ll, Zelda, Jeremy, Juliet, Cooper, Duke and Mia.Adeline attended Watsonville High School, Heald Business School where she later taught and Radcliffe. She came to San Jose in 1944 and later became a legal secretary and married her boss. She loved the law. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family so much and enjoyed smiles, laughter, plenty of hugs, kisses and listening to their adventures. She was always very supportive. She was warm, kind and generous and always had a hug and a "hello darling" for friends and family. A bright light in the life of so many she will be sorrowfully missed yet well wished for her adventure of eternal life with our Lord. She possessed a strong Catholic faith that was her life as she lived it. She was a member of the St. Joseph's, Bellarmine College Preparatory and Santa Clara University mother's guilds. May we all be blessed until we are joined in Heaven. Love You.