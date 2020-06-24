Agnes Marie Gehrhardt (LoBue)August 22, 1931 - June 19, 2020Third Generation Resident of San Jose, CAAfter a three year period of hospitalization and skilled nursing, Agnes Marie Gehrhardt (LoBue) peacefully passed away, ending months of decline and now enjoying a better place not of this life.She graduated Sacred Heart Elementary and then Notre Dame High School (Class of 1949) in San Jose, having been educated and influenced by the Notre Dame Sisters at both schools. During these young years of her life, she was a very accomplished classical pianist, practicing and playing on the piano that belonged to her Mother. She attended San Jose State University and finished her business studies at Healds Business College, thereafter spending most of her working years as a secretary and bookkeeper.Her parents were Sal and Tanie LoBue, entrepreneurs and business professionals of San Jose from the 1930s, and she is survived by her brother Victor LoBue of Los Gatos, her daughter Francine Macahilas and son James Gehrhardt, both of Fort Bragg, CA, granddaughters Erica (and Levy) Early, Jessica (and Bryan) Lincoln, Carla Spaan, grandsons Jason Gehrhardt and Anthony Gehrhardt, and great grandchildren Bryson Fletter, Amaya and Serena Marie Lincoln.Family and friends are invited to attend an open casket viewing from 4:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 South Second Street (and Reed), San Jose and Prayer Service to follow at 7:00 P.M. by Reverend Rick Rodini, Pastor of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Los Gatos. Graveside Service will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Ignatius Crypt Patio Area located at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara.The family is disappointed that it is a presently unable to announce a celebration of life, which is also traditionally a family and friend reunion, but due to the Historical (Hysterical) pandemic that we face, any arrangements will be announced at the conclusion of the service.It is requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Notre Dame High School, 596 S. Second Street, San Jose, CA 95112.