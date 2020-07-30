Barbara Joan WilkinsonMay 16, 1935 - July 21, 2020SunnyvaleBarbara Joan Wilkinson, our mother and angel, went to heaven on Tuesday July 21, 2020. She was a beloved member and a powerful soul in her Catholic community of Santa Clara, CA. For many years she was the community liaison for "Our Lady of Peace Church", and a tireless volunteer for Saint Vincent de Paul and other non-profit agencies. Barbara was born and raised in Santa Rosa, and the oldest daughter of Lawrence "Papa" and "Nana" Rose Zuur. Her sisters, Noelle Flohr and Christine Blem, and brother Thomas Zuur, are at peace knowing Barbara is with "her Lord" now. Survivors include; Gordon Wilkinson and their children Kevin Wilkinson of Redwood City, Karen and husband Fred Mertl of Truckee, and Kathryn and husband William Hubbs of Sunnyvale. She is also survived by her six grandchildren; Elizabeth Wilson, Randy Mertl, Jason Wilkinson, Jillian Wilkinson, Andrew Wilkinson and Patrick Wilkinson, and three great grandsons; Zachary Wilson, Ayden Mertl and Sebastian Mounts. We will all miss her love, joy, and friendship but are assured she is watching over us all. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul in Barbara's name would be most appreciated by the family. The funeral mass will be broadcast on OLOP Facebook Thursday July 30 at 7 pm.