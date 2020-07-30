1/1
Barbara Joan Wilkinson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Joan Wilkinson
May 16, 1935 - July 21, 2020
Sunnyvale
Barbara Joan Wilkinson, our mother and angel, went to heaven on Tuesday July 21, 2020. She was a beloved member and a powerful soul in her Catholic community of Santa Clara, CA. For many years she was the community liaison for "Our Lady of Peace Church", and a tireless volunteer for Saint Vincent de Paul and other non-profit agencies. Barbara was born and raised in Santa Rosa, and the oldest daughter of Lawrence "Papa" and "Nana" Rose Zuur. Her sisters, Noelle Flohr and Christine Blem, and brother Thomas Zuur, are at peace knowing Barbara is with "her Lord" now. Survivors include; Gordon Wilkinson and their children Kevin Wilkinson of Redwood City, Karen and husband Fred Mertl of Truckee, and Kathryn and husband William Hubbs of Sunnyvale. She is also survived by her six grandchildren; Elizabeth Wilson, Randy Mertl, Jason Wilkinson, Jillian Wilkinson, Andrew Wilkinson and Patrick Wilkinson, and three great grandsons; Zachary Wilson, Ayden Mertl and Sebastian Mounts. We will all miss her love, joy, and friendship but are assured she is watching over us all. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul in Barbara's name would be most appreciated by the family. The funeral mass will be broadcast on OLOP Facebook Thursday July 30 at 7 pm.


View the online memorial for Barbara Joan Wilkinson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved