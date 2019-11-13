|
Bobby Johnson
October 29, 1956 - October 31, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Bobby Johnson passed away at age 63 following an illness. He was born in Kentucky and raised in North Carolina, Germany and Okinawa. He lived most of his life in California with his wife Donna, whom he met while in high school in Okinawa. Bobby especially enjoyed travelling to France, Japan, Okinawa, and particularly Carmel, Monterey, Santa Barbara, Hawaii and North Carolina. Bobby was fun-loving, honest, humble, gentle, creative generous, handsome, athletic, and smart. He enjoyed activities including exercising, especially participating in martial arts, the Okinawan Shorin-ryu style of karate, and he really loved the ocean. He loved Hawaii because he was able to relax, walking along the beach with his wife and snorkeling the blue ocean. He enjoyed reading, history, architecture, and he took great interest in things that were uniquely designed with detailed construction. He was a great support and mentor to many. He treated everyone with compassion and care that earned him their trust and loyalty. He was very quick witted and would make everyone burst into laughter with few words or one liners. Anyone who knew him could expect nothing but the best from him. His mind was so sharp with an excellent memory. Bobby gave generously to the numerous institutions and causes that he cared for, including churches, college contributions, senior groups, athletic organizations pursuing Olympic competition, food banks, and special needs children's organizations and hospitals. Bobby received a West Point appointment. He graduated from North Carolina State University, finishing college in three years with honors and was inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, the National Mathematics Honor Society. He also received recognition from his alma mater, receiving the Distinguished Engineering Alumnus Award, and was inducted into the Computer Science Alumni Hall of Fame.
In his professional 30+ year career, he was brilliant: a highly successful Pioneer, Entrepreneur, Inventor, Visionary, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Builder of high-performance networking companies. He began his career working at IBM Raleigh, moved to California, and worked for industry leaders such as Hewlett Packard, Tandem Computers, Convergent Technologies, and turn-around Tri-Data. He ranked among the worldwide leaders in the field of high performance networking when he co-founded two successful international corporations: Centillion Networks and Foundry Networks. These networking companies earned industry awards, corporate awards, and product awards under his leadership, including receiving recognition for "IPO of the Year" in 1999 for Foundry Networks. His entrepreneurial and business leadership style was a vibrant spirit that earned him devoted respect and admiration from his employees and customers and enabled the companies to succeed.
Bobby was recognized with an IVP Hall of Fame induction as well as an E&Y "Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist," both in 2000. Bobby was a keynote speaker and requested Panelist at many networking tradeshows and events. Additionally, Bobby was a guest speaker on "Entrepreneurship" at Stanford University's MBA Graduate Business School and a guest speaker for Armed Forces leaders at the National Defense University's Industrial College of Armed Forces in Monterey, California.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his mother, Dorothy Johnson, sisters Teresa Wiggs (Bobby) and Pam Cardona (Frank), and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews and niece, all of North Carolina. A private celebration of Bobby's life was held. Bobby was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, family and friends.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2019