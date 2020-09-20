Carolyn HittJune 29, 1938 - Sept. 5, 2020Resident of San JoseCarolyn Hitt of San Jose, CA passed away due to a heart condition on Sept. 5, 2020 with her family by her side. Carolyn was born on June 29, 1938 in Muncie, IN to John and Doris Byrd, and later moved to Phoenix, AZ. She graduated from West High School, and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education from Northern Arizona University. Carolyn was a public school teacher, a 59-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of Almaden Hills United Methodist Church. When her children were younger, she was a group leader for her daughter's Campfire group, and an advisor for their Rainbow Girls organization. Later she often spent time with her grandchildren. Carolyn is survived by husband Arlie; daughters Cherry and Misty; grandchildren Grady, Corinne, and Declan; nieces Melody and April; nephew Eric; great nephews Matthew and Tobey. Donations may be made to Almaden Hills UMC. We love you Carolyn Hitt!