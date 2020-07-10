1/1
Charles Mendoza
1945 - 2020
Charles Mendoza
October 12, 1945 - June 29, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
This past week Charles Mendoza peacefully passed away and will be joining his wife Diane. Noelle and I were both by his side to wish him a fond farewell.
Charlie grew up in San Francisco on Rolph street and then moved to San Mateo where he attended Hillsdale High School. His classmates will remember Chazz as a legendary superstar on his football & baseball teams, or at least according to him. Chuck's second family The Ginier's would always enjoy tormenting him at family gatherings. Chuck's co-workers at the San Mateo County always enjoyed seeing him on the weekends for BBQ. Dad's stubbornness and discipline is legendary, and to this day I am still serving a grounding sentence for not mowing the lawn from the early 90's. Papa Chaz was always too generous to his three grandchildren Pace, Dante, and Vance with Easter baskets that would last till August, and don't get me started on the amount of candy he would bring on Halloween. Chuck always had good stories of his third family The Mancini's and spent many summers at the beach house in Santa Cruz. Chuck had lots of friends at the Mid-Peninsula Widow & Widowers Association where he was a member for over 20+ years and also served as President. Chuck enjoyed many travels on cruise ships and abroad with his fourth family, The Mathisen's. He was a part of many families, and we all have many wonderful memories of him.
Mom … Dad's on his way … and sorry … he still snores loudly.
Dad's services will be postponed until a safer date, when we can all share his memory together.


View the online memorial for Charles Mendoza



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
