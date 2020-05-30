David Mezynski
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Mezynski
Resident of Campbell
David Emil Mezynski died March 17th in San Francisco, CA. He was born in Muskegon, Michigan in 1947 to Sophia and Emil Mezynski. After graduating from Western Michigan University in 1971 with both a Bachelor of Science and Chemistry degree his interests took him to California and more specifically Davis, California and the study of viticulture and enology. He graduated from University of California at Davis in Fermentation Sciences in 1977. A year later he started his tenure with J. Lohr Winery. David was instrumental in the winery's development in the new field of sustainability along with many other projects. He retired from J Lohr in 2016. In lieu of flowers or cards please donate to Hope Services in David's name. Loved by family and friends, he will be missed terribly.


View the online memorial for David Mezynski

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved