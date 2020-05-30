David MezynskiResident of CampbellDavid Emil Mezynski died March 17th in San Francisco, CA. He was born in Muskegon, Michigan in 1947 to Sophia and Emil Mezynski. After graduating from Western Michigan University in 1971 with both a Bachelor of Science and Chemistry degree his interests took him to California and more specifically Davis, California and the study of viticulture and enology. He graduated from University of California at Davis in Fermentation Sciences in 1977. A year later he started his tenure with J. Lohr Winery. David was instrumental in the winery's development in the new field of sustainability along with many other projects. He retired from J Lohr in 2016. In lieu of flowers or cards please donate to Hope Services in David's name. Loved by family and friends, he will be missed terribly.