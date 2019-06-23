David Watkins Knapp

11-29-1940 - 6-19-2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Born on November 29, 1940, the son of an Episcopal minister and a church school headmistress in Harrison, N.Y., he grew up in San Antonio, TX, where he met Kay Langston at the church youth group in 1953. He graduated from Texas Military Institute, and the University of the South in Sewanee, TN. He went on to graduate school at the University of Texas, largely to be near Kay. He married his childhood sweetheart and best friend in 1963, and joined the U.S. Air Force that year after receiving his draft notice. He was assigned to bases in Mississippi, Oregon, Alabama, Germany, and California. His work involved developing systems and operations to counteract the effects of jamming on RADAR defenses. After seven years in the service, he resigned his commission, and he and Kay settled in San Diego where their two sons, Stephen and Michael were born. He went to work for the city of San Diego and found his calling in city management. Serving as city manager in Boulder, CO, Town of Los Gatos, Cupertino, and Highland Park, IL, he retired in 2014 and settled in Los Gatos.

David loved his church, his beloved wife, his sons and their families, his work and the people he worked with, volunteering for nonprofits, traveling, classical music, and reading. He took his baptismal oath, "to strive for justice and peace, and respect the dignity of every human being" very seriously. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay, son Stephen (wife Laura) and grandsons Langston and Lachlan; son Michael (wife Sara) and grandson Tyler and granddaughter Evelyn, his brother Peter, and sister Edith Clark, and beloved nieces and nephews. Our deepest gratitude to our skilled and caring oncology staff at Stanford Cancer Center, SouthBay, and especially Drs. Mary Chen, Heather Wakelee (Palo Alto), Sandy Trieu, and wonderful nurse practitioners and staff members.

Memorial services for David will be on Saturday, June 29, at 2 PM at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 13601 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA. In lieu of flowers, David asked that those who wish to do so send donations to Episcopal Relief & Development or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and School in Saratoga.





