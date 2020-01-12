|
Edith Gibino
July 25, 1924-December 31, 2019
San Jose
Edith passed away peacefully with family by her side at the age of 95.
She was a generous, caring, and compassionate person. Her family always came first and was everything to her.
Edith was a loving wife of over 50 years to the late Anthony (Tony) H. Gibino.
Devoted mother to Judy Sandoval and Janet Claus. Treasured mother-in-law to the late Robert Sandoval and to Peter Claus.
"Grams" meant the world to her four grandchildren; Bryan Sandoval, Toni Sandoval, Matthew Claus, and Jennifer Kelly.
Cherished "Nana" to five great-grandchildren; Isabella, Sophia, Madelyn, Emelia, and Allen.
Dearest sister to the late Marie Messina and Eugene Bozzo.
Beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Edith could always be found cooking delicious Italian meals and her family's favorite treats in her kitchen. She loved gardening, knitting afghans, and doing needlepoint.
She will be forever missed.
A funeral mass to celebrate Edith's life will be held at 10am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Christopher Church on Booksin and Curtner Avenue. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
