Eugene (Gene) Angelo Gimelli Jr.November 13, 1938 - June 17, 2020Resident of San JoseEugene Angelo Gimelli Jr. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 17th 2020. Gene or Gino, was born on November 13th 1938 to Eugene Angelo Gimelli Sr. and Jeanette Gimelli. The family lived on a 12-acre vineyard and ranch in the Evergreen Valley Hills of East San Jose, California in 1945. The Gimelli's owned a popular florist shop, Gimelli's Floral Artists located on Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose.Gene graduated from James Lick High School in 1956 and immediately joined the United States Coast Guard for a four-year enlistment. He served in multiple locations such as Long Beach, California (1957), Juneau, Alaska (1958), and Alameda, California (1960). Gene was honorably discharged from active duty in 1960 and continued his Coast Guard career in the reserves for 16 more years before retiring as a YNCM/E9 Master Chief Petty Officer in 1976. In 1963, Gene began his sheriff's career at Elmwood Correctional Facility. He served 31+ yeas as a Santa Clara County Deputy Sheriff and retired from service in 1993.He met Janice Wallen (Valenti) and had their first date in 1982. They fell "madly" in love and wed at St. Christopher's Church in 1984. They had a large family celebration with Gene's son, Chris, and Jan's children, Debbie, Dana, and David. Gene also leaves behind his grandchildren Nathan, Mathew, Nicholas, Zachary, and Max. He was always at his happiest when family and friends were together.Gene and Jan enjoyed traveling together and visited many destinations throughout Europe and the United States. Gene was also an active member in several Italian social clubs, most notably the Peninsula Italian American Social Club, the Society of Italian Americans, the Italian Civic Club of San Jose, the Amici Club, and the IAHF Club.The family will be hosting a private invite only service in honor of Gene due to Covid-19 restrictions.