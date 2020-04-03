|
|
George Robert Kelty
Jan. 24,1932-March 30, 2020
San Jose, California
George Robert Kelty Jr. (Bob), life-long resident of San Jose was born January 24, 1932 and passed away on March 30, 2020 following a short illness. He is survived by his sister Carolyn Kelty Schwartz, her husband Bill of Pittsboro, N.C. and their four adult children. Private celebration-of-life services are pending.
Bob graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and attended San Jose State College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cold War. Stationed in Japan as a Morse Code intercept operator, he grew to appreciate Japanese culture and learned to speak the language.
Bob's life was defined by an intense interest in radio communications, professionally and as amateur radio operator WA6GEL/WB6DJT. As West Coast District Service Manage for General Electric's radio communications division, he acted as a consultant to numerous local, regional, and state agencies and corporations. He once taught the Royal Hong Kong Police communications staff how to service their new G.E. radio system.
In retirement, Bob established Mobile Radio Resources which provided FCC licensing services to public safety agencies. He also authored "Government Radio Systems Frequency Guides"--a successful line of radio scanner directories which were sold nationwide.It was common for Kelty's books to be carried in vehicles providing medical assistance, firefighting and law enforcement.
Bob's closest friends were other amateur radio operators. He was a pioneer in building and maintaining radio repeaters which allowed communications between operators scattered throughout the Bay Area. He was a well-known and respected mentor to apprentices entering the fields of radio and electronics, guiding many to successful careers.
His voice on the airwaves will be greatly missed.
View the online memorial for George Robert Kelty
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 3, 2020