Harold Leslie Sutherland Sr.
1931 - 2020
Dec. 19, 1931 - July 16, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Harold joined the love of his life, Florence in heaven, on July 16.
Harold, oldest son of Wesley & Pearl Sutherland, and brother of James, was born on December 19, 1931 in Hallock MN.
He is survived by his children Theresa Sutherland, Stacey Allen (Dave), and Harold Jr. (Lynnette), and his 7 grandchildren.
In this time of Covid-19, there will be no public services.
In lieu of any flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Shiner's Hospital at lovetotherescue.org, Harold's favorite charity.
See darlingandfischerchapelofthehills.com for additional information.


View the online memorial for Harold Leslie Sutherland Sr.



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
