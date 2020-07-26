Harold Leslie Sutherland Sr.
Dec. 19, 1931 - July 16, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Harold joined the love of his life, Florence in heaven, on July 16.
Harold, oldest son of Wesley & Pearl Sutherland, and brother of James, was born on December 19, 1931 in Hallock MN.
He is survived by his children Theresa Sutherland, Stacey Allen (Dave), and Harold Jr. (Lynnette), and his 7 grandchildren.
In this time of Covid-19, there will be no public services.
In lieu of any flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Shiner's Hospital at lovetotherescue.org
, Harold's favorite charity.
