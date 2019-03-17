Jack Charles Grissom

January 4, 1948 – February 1, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

When someone we love passes away the memories from all the moments of their life come forward… and so it is with my brother, Jack. Memories of him as a little boy and as a teen who helped me through the window coming home late from dates. Memories of so many thoughtful gifts, big and small. Memories of his college years at Santa Clara University and his successful career with the Lockheed Martin Missile and Space Program. I remember his love of books and his dogs as well as his kindness as a brother, uncle and son. Jack, you will be so missed. Love you… always have, always will. –C.

Jack is survived by his mother, Bonnie Grissom; sisters, Carolyn (Charles), Gayle and Pamela; four nieces and four nephews. He was predeceased by his father, L.C. Grissom and his sister, Joyce Grissom.





