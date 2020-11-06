Joan KurtzSeptember 30, 1932 - October 2, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraJoan Winterling Kurtz died October 2, 2020, at her home in Santa Clara, CA at the age of 88. She was born in Chico, CA in 1932 to Arthur and Florence Winterling. Along with her younger brother Art, she grew up in the Shasta-Hanchett Park neighborhood of San Jose, CA.She graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. It is there she met her future husband, William (Bill) Kurtz. She married Bill in 1955, and together they raised their three boys Kent, Brad and Kevin in Santa Clara.Most of the community knew her as Mrs. Kurtz, a dedicated science teacher. She taught at James Lick, Willow Glen and Notre Dame High Schools, in San Jose. Starting in 1970 she taught in the Santa Clara Unified School District, at Patrick Henry and Buchser Middle Schools, for 25 years. She was very passionate about encouraging her students, especially her female students, to pursue careers in science. She was so proud to have scores of her students go on to careers in medicine, science, computer technology, and many who became science educators in their own right.After retiring from teaching in 1995, she kept very busy with her involvement in many educational and charity organizations. She worked on curriculum development, teacher training, mentoring and evaluation programs. Her other passion was making quilts for family and friends, and more importantly, for charity organizations. Joan was actively involved in AAUW, the American Association of University Women and Alpha Delta Kappa, an organization of women educators. Joan continued her dedication to science education with her support of Tech Trek, a STEM camp for young women. She was honored by the Cupertino Rotary Club and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors for her community service contributions.She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill. She is survived by her brother Art, her sons Kent, Brad, and Kevin, their wives, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend, Joan is greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there is not a memorial service scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AAUW's Tech Trek fund in her memory. Checks can be made out to ISPF-AAUW of SCCO and sent to Mary Bufton, 2329 Price Way, San Jose, CA 95124.