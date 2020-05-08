Joe PrendergastMay 4, 1937 - April 21, 2020Palo AltoJohn Joseph Prendergast quietly passed away April 21, 2020 at his Palo Alto home. Dr. Prendergast lived in Palo Alto for over 50 years and was a renowned endocrinologist, known for his supportive and gentle manner with his diabetic patients. Dr. Joe believed that medicine was best practiced when patients understood that they could make changes in their lives and behaviors that would improve their health and he told his patients that "it is your time." He was unmistakably compassionate, caring, and successful.Joe was born in Michigan, grew up on a farm, went to college at Williams College in Massachusetts, and studied medicine at Wayne State in Detroit and UCSF in San Francisco. An extremely dedicated and hard-working physician, he practiced in Redwood City and Palo Alto for over 50 years, retiring in 2014. Joe was a sportsman who played and captained his high school football and baseball teams. He was a dedicated father.Joe is survived by Marlene, his wife of 58 years; by his children Patrick (Colette) living in Seattle and his daughter Peggy (Roy) living in San Carlos; by his grandchild Owen; by his sister Mary; and by his brother Robert.