Jon Goldsworthy
Oct. 14, 1940-Nov. 28, 2020
Resident of Cupertino
On November 28, 2020, Jon Goldsworthy peacefully passed away after a brave battle with Cancer. He entered into heaven with his wife and children by his side. Jon grew up in Monterey, CA, and eventually made his way to LA where he met and married the love of his life, Linda in 1969. They moved up north shortly after their marriage, where they made a wonderful life together and raised their three children in Cupertino, CA. Jon was a wonderful husband for 51 years and was an amazing father and grandfather (Poppy). He had a passion for golf and enjoyed golfing many different courses. He especially loved golfing at the Saratoga Country Club with his son, son-in-law's and his amazing friends. Jon enjoyed many travels with his wife, family, and friends and the many memories made at their Clear Lake home. Jon had a zest for life, always making humor present. He worked extremely hard to provide his family with a great life and instilled hard work ethics in all of his children. Volunteering in the community and being an active member of many clubs was another important part of Jon's life. Jon was on the board of Ming Quong, a member of the Jaycees, Rotary Club, American Legion, the SIR'S, and the Elks Lodge. Jon is survived by his wife, Linda Goldsworthy, his son Jon (Rika) Goldsworthy, Jr., his daughters Margret (John) Faylor, Debra (Dan) Tilney, his grandchildren Devin, Trevor, Alyssa, and Jordyn, his sister Ann Todd and his nephews Peter (Anita) Todd and Matthew (Michaline) Todd. To say going forward, our families will never be the same without this incredible man is an understatement. Rest in Peace Jon, you will always be in the hearts of all who knew and loved you.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors
