Joseph Francesconi


1943 - 2019
Joseph Francesconi
May 24, 1943 - July 12, 2019
Menlo Park
Joseph J. Francesconi was born May 24, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Eligio and Olympia Francesconi. He grew up in the Italian neighborhoods of Chicago, spending most of his time playing baseball. Joe eventually tried out for the White Sox, but decided to pursue his degree in Electrical Engineering instead. The first in his family to attend college, he graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a BSEE in 1965. Upon graduation, he served in the Army National Guard while starting his career. Following 12 years at IBM, Joe spent 17 years with Amdahl Corporation, which brought him to the Bay Area in 1981. In his early days with the company, he was a sales leader, eventually working his way up to Executive Vice President. His time at Amdahl was the highlight of his professional life, bringing him numerous lifelong friendships, memories, and opportunities to travel. He finished his career as CEO of Network Equipment Technologies and retired in 1999. In retirement, he became actively involved at Sharon Heights Country Club as a board member and served as president in 2005. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and car enthusiast. Other hobbies included golf, skiing, Italian food and wine.
Joe is survived by Laurel, his wife of 37 years, children Joel (Michelle Jackson) and Anne Marie (Lars Carlson), brother Ken Francesconi (Gloria) and many nieces and nephews. A private, family service has been held. Family and friends will be notified of a future memorial service and reception.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019
