Ken Ravizza, Jr.March 14, 1955 - June 12, 2020Resident of San Francisco, CAKenneth Joseph Ravizza, Jr. passed away after a well-fought battle with COVID 19 on June 12, 2020.Ken was a proud 4th generation Californian. Born in Santa Clara, he was the eldest of four in a close-knit family. Ken attended St. Justin's Elementary School and went on to Bellarmine College Prep where he made life-long friends.After graduating from Santa Clara University, Ken began a long successful career as a general contractor, where he was well respected in the industry. Along with his business partners Ken grew TICO Construction into what it is today.Ken raised his family in Willow Glen and was the greatest father and grandfather. He was our number #1 fan and never missed a sporting event or dance recital. Ken was also a devoted friend to many, an avid skier, and professional world-traveler. He loved to get a smile out of anyone with his quick wit or a funny joke.Ken enjoyed giving back to his community, and was very generous with his time and talents. He was always there when you needed him, could fix anything, and had a tool for every job. He was a long time parishioner of St. Christopher's Parish, a provisional member of The Knights of Malta and an active alumnus at Bellarmine College Prep and Santa Clara University. You could always find him at SCU Basketball games sitting courtside with friends and family, a tradition carried on from his grandfather Joe Ravizza.Ken is survived by his children, Vanessa Ravizza Ferrara and Andrew Ravizza (Bea); grandsons, Vincent Ferrara, Joseph Ferrara, and Lou Ravizza; his fiancé Kristen Popovich Marenco and her son, Jimmy; his Mother, Norma Ravizza; his brothers Allen Ravizza (Anne), Dave Ravizza (Stephanie); his sister, Christine Shiffer (Jeff); many wonderful nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife Karen Mancuso Ravizza. He is predeceased by his Father Kenneth Joseph Ravizza, Sr.Due to the current shelter-in-place advisory, there will be a celebration of Ken's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bellarmine College Preparatory in honor of Ken Ravizza.