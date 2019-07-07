Marlin Stewart Krebs

Resident of Los Gatos

A star has fallen! And though its light will shine forever in our memories, his bright and shining presence is no longer with us. Marlin Stewart Krebs passed from this earth to a world filled with life and love on May 22, 2019.

Born in York, Pennsylvania, on December 11,1937, Lin was the only child of Stewart and Charlotte Krebs. He attended elementary school in a one-room school house with children from kindergarten through 8th grade in attendance. His high school years were spent at New Cumberland High School where he made numerous life-long friends. Lin rarely missed an opportunity to attend the class reunions over the past several years. His NCHS friends have brought him many happy memories and recollections of conversations that he has so enjoyed.

At the age of 19, Lin arrived in California on a Greyhound Bus with only a few dollars in his pocket. He was a hard working, resourceful young man who started as a grocery clerk in the Santa Cruz area. Lin, an avid surfer, also worked as a builder of surf boards. Later, he worked as a Private Eye detective and in the late 1950's spent a bit of time with Baskin-Robbins scooping ice-cream. After Bert Baskin and Irv Robbins realized his extraordinary management skills they promoted him to Area Manager and he trained each of the managers of the newly franchised, soon to be famous, Baskin-Robbins stores. Lin has always loved his country and kept a copy of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence close at hand. Lin enlisted and proudly served in the Armored Division of the United States Army from 1960 to 1966.

Lin began his long, rewarding career at the lowest entry level position of the Manpower organization in California. He worked his way up to become President and General Manager of the Manpower Inc., Calif/Peninsula franchise. Soon thereafter, Lin purchased the franchise from its founders. He eventually extended his territory from South San Francisco to San Luis Obispo. Then, as Chairman and CEO, under Lin's leadership, the company doubled its revenues exponentially. The Company grew to become the sixth largest employer in Silicon Valley. Lin was the largest revenue producer in all of the United States, Canada and Mexico for Manpower International, and its fifth largest revenue producer in the world.

Lin gave back to his community in many ways, serving on several Boards and giving generously of his time and resources to Rotary and many other organizations, clubs and charities. He and his wife, Carol, loved to travel and have visited countless countries around the world. He especially enjoyed recounting his adventures of African Safaris and two excursions into various parts of the Amazon. That adventurous spirit also brought him the desire to learn to fly and solo several types of aircraft. Wintertime brought him many years of pleasure skiing on the various slopes of the U.S., Canada and South America.

He also greatly enjoyed his weekend rides on his Harley Davidson. His regaling stories and kind, infectious laugh endeared him to many who had the privilege of knowing him.

Lin, the adventurer and longtime successful businessman in Silicon Valley, died peacefully at his home of a recently-diagnosed Stage IV cancer. He spent his last days with his wife and children surrounding him with their love.

Lin is survived by his loving wife, Carol, his constant companion of 40 years, and his children: Matt Krebs (Laura); Mike Krebs (Heather); Lorna Helick (Reuben); Nathalie Murphy (Gordon); Skip Martinelli (Julie); Michael Martinelli; Marci Nacu (George); Michelle Righetti (Matt); and ten grandchildren.

His service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 22nd, at Calvary Church, 16330 Los Gatos Blvd. In lieu of flowers for Lin's remembrance, please consider a memorial donation to one of his favorite charities: Hillsdale College, 33 E. College St., Hillsdale, Michigan,49242-1205; Calvary Church, 16330 Los Gatos Blvd., Los Gatos; Young America's Foundation, 11480 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA 20191.





