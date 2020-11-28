Mary Lee BaiocchiJanuary 6, 1934 - November 21, 2020Resident of San JoseMary Lee Baiocchi,"Cookie" to her family and friends, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and godmother. She is survived by her two sons Greg (Josie) and Ken (Stephanie), sister Barbara and niece Stacia. She is together now in heaven with her devoted husband Jerry Baiocchi, daughter-in-law Sharon Baiocchi, and sisters Georgia Lumley and Bea Lumley.Mary Lee was the daughter of George and Irene Smoot. She was a San Jose native and proud graduate of Notre Dame High School Class of '51 and San Jose City College. She worked as an instructor for Pacific Bell, becoming one of the first female supervisors and trainers in the San Jose area. After taking time off to raise her boys, she returned to the phone company, working in various roles until retirement in 1988.Mary Lee had a vibrant "second act" after retirement. As the granddaughter and daughter of New Almaden Quicksilver mine workers, she had a strong connection to the rich history of the area. She served as a history docent for over 30 years at the New Almaden Quicksilver Mining Museum and served on the board of the New Almaden Quicksilver County Park Association, activities that she shared with her lifelong friend Kitty Monahan. She was recognized as the Santa Clara County Parks Volunteer of the Year in 2006.Mary Lee was involved with many other groups and activities, including the San Jose Women's Club, Almaden Valley Rotary Club, Transfiguration Catholic Church, Santa Theresa Women's Golf Club, and numerous book clubs. Mary Lee also acted and sang with the Almaden Senior Players acting troupe.Mary Lee had an inquisitive mind, a faith-filled heart and a thirst for knowledge. Her library is full of books that range in topics near and far. She loved all animals and enjoyed art classes and piano lessons. She loved to travel, explore cultures and meet people. Her favorite spot was Hawaii by far.Due to pandemic restrictions, Mary Lee was laid to rest in a private family service. A memorial mass will follow when it's safe to gather.We loved Cookie and if you knew her, you loved her as well. In honor of Mary Lee, you may light a candle or make a donation in her memory at San Jose's Notre Dame High School or Transfiguration Catholic Church.