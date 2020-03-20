|
|
Mary Margaret Hughes
September 4, 1924 - March 12, 2020
Loved by all who knew her, Mary Margaret Hughes entered into heaven on March 12, 2020 in San Jose, California. Mary Margaret was born in 1924 in Columbia, Missouri to Alpha and Harry Gilbert. She was an only child, but enjoyed all of her more than 50 nearby first cousins as she was growing up.
She graduated from the University of Missouri and a year later met Vergil Hughes who was working on his doctorate at the University. They married in 1947 and enjoyed more than 46 years of marriage before he passed away in 1994.
Mary Margaret was trained as a teacher, taught one year, and then she became what was her very favorite role as a superb mother. She is survived by her four living children: Debbie (Gray) Judge, Pat (Trish) Hughes, Bill (Hoda) Hughes, and Chuck (Sue) Hughes. John Hughes predeceased her.
She also loved her role as grandmother (Granny) and is survived by all of her ten adored grandchildren: Patrick Judge, Andrew (Vee) Judge, Mike (Leticia) Tanner, Joel Hughes, Erica Hughes, Janell Hughes, Amber Hughes, Chantel Hughes, Allie Hughes, and Kylie Hughes. Five precious great-grandchildren survive her as well: Joshua Walker, Ella Walker, Caden Tanner, Caris Tanner, and Alexander Kyle Judge.
Mary Margaret had a wonderful life with many friends. She and Vergil traveled all over Europe many times and loved their yearly January trips to Hawaii. She was a magnificent hostess entertaining other professors at SJSU and their wives. She was also active in faculty wives, serving on the executive board, co-editing two SJSU Faculty Wife Cookbooks, and attending her SJSU handicrafts group. Her hobbies included cooking, reading, needleworking, knitting, and jigsaw puzzles.
Her greatest strength was her loving quiet positive disposition. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother; all children were drawn to her soft-spoken approach and kind way with them. As her grown children, we have reaped the benefits of a truly wonderful mother who always supported and believed in us. She will be greatly missed, but we are forever grateful for her huge influence in all of our lives!
The family wishes to thank the loving staff of Merrill Gardens memory care unit where our mom happily spent her last year, as well as the nurses and support staff of Hospice of the Valley. With undying gratitude we also thank Laurie Boggs who became her adored Wednesday friend for lunch, manicures, and lots of fun and laughter.
The family will have a private celebration of Mary Margaret's well-lived life. Donations in her name may be made to the Lymphoma/.
View the online memorial for Mary Margaret Hughes
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2020