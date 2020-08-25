Norma Olive Krantz
Sept. 11, 1928 - Aug. 19, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Norma Olive Krantz died on August 19, 2020 at the age of 91 in Sunnyvale, California. At her bedside were her beloved caregivers Harewoin Mersha and Negash Kifle.
Norma was born in San Francisco on September 11, 1928 to Mario and Eda Crisafulli. She had one brother, Paul, who died in 2003.
Norma lived her entire life in California. She married Henry Alfred Krantz in 1950 in San Francisco, and they remained together for 57 years. They had two children, Paula and Steven, and Steven's wife Randi. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Christopher and Sjuli, as well as two great grandchildren, Liliana and Celena. Norma is also survived by many dear friends, including, and most especially, Charles Senn and Bob and Ann Uribe.
Norma will be remembered for her sparkling wit and lively personality. She was hard-working and disciplined. She loved life.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. View the online memorial for Norma Olive Krantz