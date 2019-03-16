Patricia Cummings

July 26, 1930 - March 5, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Patricia Jean "Patty" Cummings (Sherwood) died peacefully in her home on March 5, 2019 at the age of 88, surrounded by her loving family. She will always be remembered for her kindness, bright smile, and warm hugs for all.

Born on July 26, 1930 in Monterey, CA to Thomas and Lillian Sherwood, Patty graduated from Pacific Grove High School and Monterey Peninsula College. A serendipitous ride on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's Giant Dipper with Jerry Cummings began a joyful roller coaster ride through life together lasting just shy of 67 years. They married on St. Patrick's Day in 1952. After moving to Santa Clara, Patty earned her adult education teaching credential and began working as a preschool director in the new Parent Participation Preschool becoming part of the launch of Head Start.

Patty's three children remember her as a loving mother who encouraged them to go barefoot, play in the mud, be creative, and pursue their goals. Her life was filled with family, friends, and travel. Her social justice work included boycotts, political campaigns, serving meals to the homeless, and coordinating volunteers for the Emergency Housing Consortium. Patty's love for genealogy led her to discover her Native American heritage, becoming a member and honored elder of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. She also had great pride in her Sherwood family roots and their role in the founding of Salinas.

Patty is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; children, David Cummings (Laura), Laura Maxson (Tom), and Jenny Larkin (Sean, and daughter Taylor); grandchildren, Lauren Eyer (Kevin), Nicholas Maxson, Allison Maxson, and Cassidy Maxson (Russell, daughters Sarah and Jessica; and grandson Mason); great granddaughter, Finley MaxsonJones; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Whitaker.

Patty was an active and dedicated member of the 10 a.m. community at the Santa Clara Mission for over 30 years. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Transfiguration Church, 4325 Jarvis Ave., San Jose, CA., with a luncheon to follow in the church hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patty's life. Internment to take place at a later date at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , Hospice of the Valley or . Special thanks to the many friends and caregivers that made her last weeks at home possible.





