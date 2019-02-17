R. Samuel "Sam" Reynard

December 18, 1949 - January 5, 2019

Cloverdale, California

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend—Sam passed away unexpectedly on the morning of January 5, 2019, at home and in the arms of his best friend and wife of over 50 years.

Sam was born in Athens, Ohio, to Robert Thomas Reynard and Shirley Elaine Reynard (née Webster). The youngest of five children, Sam grew up on a retired dairy farm in Montville, Ohio. The day after he graduated Willoughby South High School (Class of 1968), Sam moved to Gallipolis, Ohio, to serve in the ministry work as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.

A few months later, in April 1969, Sam married the girl who had become his best friend, Kerry. In December 1973, Sam moved with his family to Northern California, where together he and Kerry would raise two daughters and later welcome three grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Sam enjoyed a long and successful career with Kelly-Moore Paint Company, which culminated in his role as the company's nationwide industrial coatings technical consultant, aka "Mr. Paint." In 2017, Sam retired to Cloverdale, California.

Sam was known for his wit, humor, wisdom, ability to entertain, gregarious personality, loving nature—and for the positive attitude with which he approached all things. A man of many talents, Sam's decade-long stint as vocalist and lead guitar for the band, Pure Country, will not be forgotten. His oil paintings are in collections throughout the United States.

Sam will be will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kerry; daughter, Dorianne, and son-in-law, Alex; daughter, Meghan; grandson, Adam; granddaughter, Casey; grandson, Mark Samuel; great-granddaughter, Olive; brother, Larry; brother, Charlie; and sister, Marjorie. Sam will also be forever remembered by his cherished nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends to whom he extended his unconditional love. Sam was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; father, Bob; and brother, Tom.

A private memorial service and reception was held on January 26, 2019, in Cloverdale, California. A Celebration of Sam's Life will follow in April on the San Francisco Peninsula.

Although Sam's passing was unrelated to kidney disease, Sam lived in gratitude to a young man whose gift of life provided Sam the opportunity to enjoy more years with his family and friends than he otherwise would have. Should you wish to honor Sam in some way, please consider giving to The National Kidney Registry, PO Box 460, Babylon, NY 11702-0460.





