Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Christopher Catholic Church
Rosemary E. (Mitzi) Hughes


1932 - 2019
Rosemary E. (Mitzi) Hughes Obituary
Rosemary E. Hughes (Mitzi)
1932 - 2019
San Jose, CA
Mitzi, as she was known to her family and friends was born on January 6, 1932 in Chicago, IL. to Joseph and Rosemary Tarantino who preceded her in life. She is survived by her brother Joe Tarantino.
She attended local schools in Chicago, IL and earned an R.N. Degree from Michael Reese Hospital School of Nursing.
She is also survived by her husband Jack and five children Michael, Laurie, Carol, Steven and Daniel three grandchildren Brianna, Joshua, and Gabrielle and one great grandson Corwin.
We appreciate Mitzi achieving 87 wonderful years of life and god bless her.
Funeral services will be held at Saint Christopher Catholic Church on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 11:00a.m.
In leu of flowers the family is asking that you donate to .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019
